The action thriller franchise Dhoom is always in the news owing to its fourth installment. After the box office success of the first three installments, fans have been eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the 4th one soon. While there’s no official announcement on who will be starring in Dhoom 4, names of actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and others pop up every now and then. But looks like the makers have already finalized the lead actor and have even released its poster. Read on for more details.

Dhoom 3 stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and others in the lead roles. However, fans have now spotted Salman Khan too.

Recently, the trailer of the Kannada film Banaras was dropped online, and guess what did fans spot? Well, an eagle-eyed fan spotted Salman Khan on a bike on the Dhoom 4 poster. Yes, you heard that right! Taking to Twitter, the superstar’s die-hard fans have been sharing the snapshots from the trailer and it sees two people putting up the hoarding of Dhoom 4 poster featuring Salman on theatre.

Sharing the snapshot, a user wrote, “#Salmankhan in #Dhoom4 Courtesy – #BanarasThefilm Kanada Time travel movie.”

Watch the trailer below:

Commenting on it a user wrote, “That’s great but zee news official handle article confirmed it Akshay Kumar sir confirmed in @yrf #dhoom4.”

A user even requested makers to announce as the poster has created a lot of confusion for them. The Tweet read, “@akshaykumar @yrf please announce #dhoom4 as soon as possible lots of confusion out there who is in #dhoom4 please announce #dhoom4 with @akshaykumar sir please neutral audience are crazy to see akshay kumar sir in #dhoom4.”

A user even declared that “This is fanmade and Akshay Kumar sir confirmed in #dhoom4.”

Haha! Fans and their epic theories.

On the work front, Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the making which is slated to release in December, this year. He also has Tiger 3 in his kitty which will hit the screens on Eid 2023.

Coming back, if this poster turns out to be true then how much are you excited to see Salman Khan Dhoom 4, do let us know.

