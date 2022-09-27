Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to return to the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan 1 which is an upcoming periodic drama film. A couple of days back, the first rushes of the film were online and it took social media by storm for all the right reasons. Currently, the entire cast of the film is on a promotional spree of their film for which they landed on the famous comedy show sets. Yes, you heard that right!

Recently, the cast of Ponniyin Selvan 1 appeared on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. A few pictures from the shoot also made their way to the web.

Soon after the photos of Ponniyin Selvan 1 on The Kapil Sharma Show emerged on the web, fans noticed the absence of leading lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Yes, the entire team went to The Kapil Sharma Show sans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and director Mani Ratnam. However, her non-appearance has got fans wondering if she missed the show because it is produced by Salman Khan.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s history go back to the time when the duo were reportedly dating each other. Aish and Salman have had controversial past details which are all over the web.

A Reddit user shared the entire cast’s photo from the comedy show on the platform and many thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan missed the show because of Dabangg Khan. However, another set of fans defended the actress saying that might not be the case. A comment read, “Didn’t Aish promote Jazbaa on this show? Or was that before Bhoi bought it?” while another said, “She promoted Ae Dil Hai Mushkil too.”

Another user wrote, “I remember she didn’t even go to KBC to promote ActionReplay with Akshay as money was going to Salman’s charity. And they came up with an excuse that family members aren’t allowed in the show.”

Coming back, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is slated to hit the screens this Friday, i.e., September 30.

