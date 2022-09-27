Uorfi Javed is often subjected to trolling, criticism and backlash owing to her fashion choices. The internet sensation makes headlines every now and then whenever she steps out. However, time and again we have even seen Uorfi aka Urfi hitting back at them with some classic replies. Recently, Urfi was snapped at the airport where she was heard asking paps to continue shooting video till she goes inside the airport.

During her latest spotting, the actress indirectly rubbished the rumours of her going to airport to only pose not to fly.

Coming back, Uorfi Javed recently took to her Instagram stories to hit back at a troll who offered her clothes. And we must say it’s one such classic reply. Uorfi took to her Insta stories to share the Tweet and her reply. The tweet read, “Do you need clothes? We can send you as we run an NGO n would love to assist you. We help people who cannot afford clothes. N I hope media should stop giving so much weightage to her.” Re-tweeting the same, she wrote, “Sure I would love that, now that we’re helping each other let me give you your nose back, I found it in my business!”

In another Insta story, Uorfi Javed shared the screenshot of the messages she sent to a YouTuber on Insta DM. In a series of messages, the internet sensation wrote, “I can of-course publicly insult you, but you’ve used my name enough for fame and views. You’ve used my reels in your YouTube videos – copyright You’ve called me ashleel. Defamation. Don’t fu*k someone mentally for no reason you a**hole. Karma will bite you in the a**. If it doesn’t I’Il make sure my lawyers do. Mental harassment, defamation, copyright what not !!!”

You think you’re too cool to care about anyones mental health and keep insulting them. Trust me I can fuck you up real bad stop targeting me for views. You sick psycho,” read her messages in the DM.

Sharing the snapshot of the same Uorfi Javed captioned it, “Is par video banao ab ! :) A You’re a sick man ! I get it you make roasting videos for a living, (I never said anything till then cause a lot of low level YouTubers do that ) but you’re going on interviews insulting me and still making videos about me. All you’re videos are about how dumb actors are , if one day these dumb actors decide to file a lawsuit against you, what then?”

