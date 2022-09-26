Archana Puran Singh who is famously known as Ms Briganza after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai wants to return to the screens but not as a comedy actor anymore. Talking about how people only see her as a comedy artiste, in a recent interview, the actress shared what she wants to do and what she doesn’t want to follow anymore. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Archana had an illustrious Bollywood career but mostly she was seen in comedy roles. Even now, she can be seen as the judge of The Kapil Sharma Show which is again a comedy show. However, now the Mohabbatein actress wants to make a comeback and shared that she can cry onscreen and also make people cry.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Archana Puran Singh opened up about how her character Ms. Briganza follows her everywhere and shared, “That chhaap (image) is so solid. Also, a lot of people feel that what should they offer me after Ms Briganza. It’s been almost 25 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. And the character is still following me. People also feel that I am best suited only for comedy. As an actor, I feel deprived, cheated and I have been left yearning for good roles.”

Going further in the conversation, Archana Puran Singh recalled how Neena Gupta had asked for work on social media to make a comeback. Wanting to do the same, the actress said, “They say if you keep getting the same roles, it means you are very lucky, that people want to keep watching you. However, I feel it’s the death of an actor. I remember Neena Gupta had once posted on social media seeking work, I guess I will take this opportunity to ask for work from directors and producers.”

For the unversed, Archana Puran Singh had made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek but got recognised after Jalwa with Naseeruddin Shah. What do you think about this? Let us know!

