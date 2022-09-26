After the rigorous war of words, Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak mended their ways? Well, as much as it is shocking to us, it is shocking to the netizens as well, which is why their so-called friendship on television didn’t sit with them, and the internet users trolled the OG ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’ singer brutally.

Just a few days back, Falguni Pathak had slammed Neha Kakkar for ruining her song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’ in her remake ‘O Sajna’ and even badmouthed the singer. She had called her an ‘autotune singer’. However, in the recently shared promo on Sony’s official Instagram handle, it looks something different. Scroll below to find out!

A few hours back, Sony’s official Instagram handle shared a video where Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar can be seen together playing garba and enjoying their time on Indian Idol 13. In the video, Neha even called her ‘legendary singer’. However, this video didn’t sit right with the netizens, and they trolled the veteran singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

One of them wrote, “Shamee on you falguni jii you did that just to grab attention 😒 completely disappointed”, another one commented, “Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log….pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar 👏👏”. One of the netizens penned, “See this #nehearts nehu is saying her legendary falguni ma’am and on other side that legendary falguni ma’am is trolling her and makeing her depressed. song ka promotion ka liya ithna bhi koi nicha gir sakta I didn’t expected this #shameonyoufalgunipathak.”

Earlier, in an interview with Delhi Times, Falguni Pathak had talked about Neha Kakkar and had said, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. The first reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

Well, what do you think of Falguni and Neha’s reunion? Do you think it’s for publicity? Let us know in the comments!

