Nikki Tamboli has been making noise for all the wrong reasons ever since her name popped up in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. It is said that the Bigg Boss 15 contestant took a sum of 3.5 lacs from the con man along with a Gucci bag. While the investigation continues, the diva seems to be unfazed as she has posted a string of thirst-trap pictures on her social media. Scroll below to know how netizens are reacting.

There is no denying to the fact that Nikki is no less than a s*x symbol in the Television industry. She has only improved her fashion game ever since Bigg Boss 15 and often leaves netizens drooling with her hot avatars.

In a latest Instagram post, Nikki Tamboli has left the tails wagging as she dons a ruffled down with a deep neck that runs almost till her navel. The shimmery piece also has backless detailing and flaunts her curvaceous figure in a sensuous avatar.

Nikki Tamboli opts for nude makeup as she lets her clothes do the talking in the string of photographs. While she seemed completely unfazed with whatever’s happening, netizens dragged Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy and trolled her in the comments section.

A user commented, “Kon man Sukesh?”

Another questioned, “Can i become sukesh??”

“Not we I heard Sukesh is Missing you in Tihad @nikki_tamboli,” a comment read.

Another reacted, “Sukesh ka bag Lauta do please”

Take a look at the viral picture ft Nikki Tamboli below:

Not just Nikki Tamboli but Chahatt Khanna and 2 other Television stars are accused of being connected to Sukesh Chandrashekhar and accepting gifts and money from him.

