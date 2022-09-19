From the past few days, Internet sensation Uorfi Javed is busy having a verbal spat with TV actress Chahatt Khanna. It all began when Khanna commented on Javed’s bizarre fashion choices while taking a dig at her on social media. Giving a befitting reply, she had dragged her two divorces while apologising for stooping so low, later. But looks like the two are back at it and this time things have gone a little too far.

Advertisement

Earlier, Khanna took to her Insta story to take a jibe at Uorfi aka Urfi for ‘making a fool of herself.’ Now the latter had posted a video addressing the same.

Advertisement

Sharing Chahatt Khanna’s Insta story, which reads, “Without knowing the facts and jumping on the news for publicity and making a fool of yourself. Brainless se kya argument karna, agar akal hoti toh kaam karti ya shoot karti na ki semi N*de spottings karti, chalo koi na aap toh aunty, biwi ya maa ke layak toh ho nahi, ab dusro ko hi aunty bolke khush ho jao” Urfi Javed asked her followers to focus on semi-n*de word.

Now in her reply, Uorfi Javed first posted Chahatt Khanna’s semi-n*de photos on her Insta story and later put up a few as her Insta DP. She later shared a video on Insta stories and hit back at Chahatt for ‘biwi yaa maa banne layak nahi’ comment. “

Uorfi Javed began saying, “I don’t get this.. all this is such an auntie thing, how many funny things are there that I am not fit to be a wife and mother.. Hey ask me man, I don’t want to become someone’s wife No one’s mother! And the concept that a woman is complete only when she becomes someone’s wife or someone’s mother, I do not believe in it. I feel completely complete, I’m very satisfied!’

Uorfi Javed when on to ask Chahatt Khanna, “Aap do do baar biwi banni hai, aapne kya ukhaad liya.” Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, let’s wait and watch which turn their social media war will take. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Sidharth Malhotra Disrespected Bhojpuri Language On National Television & Said, “Latrine Wali Feel Ayi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram