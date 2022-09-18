Chahatt Khanna has been embroiled in controversy ever since her name popped up in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s 200 crore money laundering case. As expected, her rival Uorfi Javed was amongst the first ones to react and shame her over the allegations. And with that, the duo is at loggerheads again and their fight is for the world to see. Scroll below for all the details!

Previously, Chahatt had shamed Uorfi and called out her “indecent” clothing on Mumbai roads. Reacting to the same, Javed had targeted her divorces but later apologized for the same. While one thought, that was the end of their rifts, it is the Sukesh Chandrashekhar news that has risen yet another catfight.

It all began when Chahatt Khanna shared a news report of Uorfi Javed shaming her over the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. She captioned her story, “Kya hua wannabe didi? Aapne toh sorry bola tha, ab phir se sorry bolne ka irada hai kya? Bas kar pagli ab baar baar sorry bolke rulayegi kya?”

To this, Uorfi Javed reacted, “I said sorry for speaking about your divorces, why will I apologize for you going to jail to take money and gifts from random men? Stop embarrassing yourself. You commented on my clothes, calling them obnoxious whereas you’re the one even ready to even visit men in jail to get money. Honey, no competition. But I am sorry, I thought fighting with me will be the highlight of your career but nothing can beat this controversy. You’ll be forever known as a gold digger and I’ll be known as the girl with weird clothes. Latter is better.”

Uorfi Javed did not stop there. She also responded to Chahatt Khanna calling her “didi” and added, “Also, I’m like half your age aunty. Didi bulane se aap cool nahi ban jayengi. Stop using my name for fame, go enjoy those Gucci bags and watches.”

