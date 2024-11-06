Anupamaa has been embroiled in too many controversies in recent times. After the exit of Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly is now making noise over her personal life. Her step-daughter, Esha Verma, has made serious allegations against the actress, including claims that she hit her mother. Scroll below for all the details.

Esha Verma is the daughter of Rupali‘s husband, Ashwin Verma, from his second marriage. He married the Anupamaa actress in 2013, and they’re even blessed with a son, Rudransh. But it looks like there are a lot of issues within the family, as the stepdaughter continues to call out Ganguly over her alleged inappropriate behavior.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha Verma now claims Rupali Ganguly has been abusive towards her mother. She alleged the Anupamaa actress “physically hit my mother in person in Mumbai.” That’s not it; she also accused her father, Ashwin Verma, who allegedly “was also a very abusive man physically and emotionally.”

Esha also accused Rupali Ganguly of being a homewrecker as she claimed she broke her mother’s marriage with Ashwin. “I was devastated, crying in high school because of the women who deliberately came into our lives, who broke my parent’s marriage, who physically hit my mother in person in Mumbai in my grandparent’s house. To see her win, that’s the most devastating thing which I have gone through. I’m not pinpointing just Rupali here; I have also gathered the strength to say that it is my father’s fault. He was also a very abusive man physically and emotionally so it’s a two-party street. At first, when this news went viral, I was really scared; he told me to take down the post.”

She also expressed her disappointment over Ashwin Verma never publicly acknowledging his other children.

Rupali Ganguly is yet to break her silence on th controversy.

