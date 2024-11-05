Controversial Youtuber and wrestler Rajat Dalal has been garnering a lot of eyeballs in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 18. In the recent episodes, he has been in the limelight for picking up ugly fights with co-contestants like Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra. In the upcoming episode, he will also be seen almost getting into a physical altercation with Avinash. Here’s taking a look at some of his controversies and net worth.

Rajat Dalal’s Controversies

Even though Rajat Dalal has made a name for himself in wrestling, bodybuilding, and powerlifting, his life has been shrouded in controversies, which have also brought him a lot of fame. Not so long ago, Rajat was in the news for driving at high speed and hitting a motorcyclist. However, not only did he not stop the car to help the man, but he could be seen saying to the woman sitting beside him that this is an everyday thing for him. The video went viral like wildfire, and he was heavily criticized.

Apart from this, Dalal was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting, and threatening an 18-year-old boy. The latter had taken a selfie with the Bigg Boss 18 contestant at his gym and had uploaded the same on social media with a caption that Rajat had found offensive. In retaliation, the Youtuber lured the boy to his gym, after which he and his friends kidnapped and assaulted him. The video went viral, and Dalal was arrested for the same.

He also had a controversy with popular YouTuber Carryminati, who had made a roast video on Rajat Dalal. The video infuriated the latter, who threatened Carryminati with taking it down. Carryminati shared a statement clarifying that the video was put up for comedic purposes and is trimming Rajat’s portion from it.

Rajat Dalal’s Net Worth

The YouTuber enjoys a net worth of around 16.8 crore. His net worth is his income from leveraging his fitness-related businesses and brand endorsements. He also makes an impressive remuneration through his work as a fitness influencer and powerlifting tournaments. It will be interesting to see whether he ends up winning Bigg Boss 18 due to his humongous fan following.

