Born Ajey Nagar, the 24-year-old YouTuber is better known by millions by his streamer name, CarryMinati. After gaining fame – and over 40 million subscribers on Youtube, thanks to his roasting videos, comedic skits and reactions to various online topics, the YouTuber has now opened up about doing Bigg Boss (the promo for Bigg Boss 17 was recently unveiled) and even featuring in Bollywood films and web series.

Ajey recently held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ and released a video on his YT channel answering a few of those questions a while ago. These included whether or not he’ll be part of Salman Khan’s reality show and why he could not star alongside Sunny Deol in Gadar 2. Scroll below to know it all, and also watch the video!

In the YouTube video, while commenting on Bigg Boss and the benefits the controversial reality show bestows on its contestants, CarryMinati says, “Bigg Boss… jaane ke bahut fayde hai. Insta live record, Twitter pe trending, double followers aur paisa hi paise. Kon nahi chahta yeh sab?” The YouTuber continues, “Par mera maana hai ki mein itni attention jhelni ki ke layak abhi nahi hu. Mujhe abhi zindagi mein bahut kuch seekhna hai. Isliye mera jawab naa hai. Jisko jaana hai jaaye, par yaad rakhe – main video zaroor banaunga aur koi special treatment nahi milega. Tum log meri g*nd maar lena par mein toh apna kaam karunga.”

When asked by a fan if he plans on doing a movie or web series, CarryMinati answered, “Gadar 2 ka (offer) aaya tha lekin humari baath nahi ban paayi.” Hilariously explaining why the collab wasn’t a success, the YouTuber created a dialogue video that depicted the conversation between him and Sunny Deol. FYI, it includes typical the YouTuber’s language that isn’t appropriate for kids to hear.

Check out CarryMinati’s conversation with Sunny Deol & his talking about Bigg Boss here:

Would you like to see CarryMinati in the controversial Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comments.

