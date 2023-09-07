Salman Khan is all set to make a comeback with a new season of Bigg Boss, the OG reality show and the TV version. With Bigg Boss 17 ready to take over Indian television, a tentative list of contestants and speculations for the theme of the show is grabbing headlines for the same.

But the latest reports suggest a change in the host of the season as well. Earlier, it was reported that the Tiger actor might not host the show this year, the main reason he picked up the OTT version.

However, the makers somehow cajoled Salman Khan into doing the reality show, only for some of the episodes. A report in Dainik Bhaskar suggests that Bhaijaan has agreed to sign the show as the host with exceptions. He might not be available for the entire season.

Salman Khan currently wants to be focussed on his upcoming films. While Tiger 3 is gearing up for a Diwali release, his next Dharma film will go on floors in November. So, looking at the packed schedule, Bhaijaan has informed the makers that he might not host all the episodes.

Since most of the brand collaborations for the show are offered due to Salman Khan’s presence, makers are ready to accommodate the show according to Salman Khan’s schedule.

Now, the question arises: who will step into his shoes? Earlier, it has been Farah Khan, who generally replaces Salman Khan whenever he cannot make it to the shoot. Karan Johar took up the challenge to host the first season of the OTT version. Will they make a comeback for Bhaijaan is yet to be seen as makers frantically search for more options.

For the unversed, this year, Bigg Boss 17 is speculated to be based on the theme of single vs couples, with a lot of big names from the TV Industry making rounds to participate in the show. However, the final list will be out once they start shooting for the promo.

