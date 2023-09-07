Actor Anurag Sharma, who is known for his character portrayal in popular TV shows like Pavitra Rishta, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar amongst others, has bagged a new show.

We hear that the show will be on lines of Mehmood starrer old film Kunwara Baap wherein the lead character will play a foster father who will adopt a girl child. The casting for the child actor is yet to be finalized. The show is expected to go on floors very soon.

As per reports in Etimes, Jay Mehta Productions is bringing a new show titled Doree on Colors. The show stars Amar Upadhyay in the lead role while Toral Rasputra and Sudha Chandran will be part of the principal cast.

According to our sources, the show will also feature Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch’s husband and actor Mehul Buch, who is known for his role in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Balika Vadhu, will play Sudha’s husband while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Mehul Kajaria has joined the cast as Anurag Sharma’s elder brother.

We could not get through to the actors for a comment.

Jay Mehta Mehta Productions is helmed by Jay Mehta and wife Kinnari Mehta who have produced popular shows like Maddam Sir, Gathbandhan, Jiji Maa, Rab Se Sona Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and the list goes on. The producers are also in plans to bring the new season of cop based comedy show Maddam Sir with a fresh cast on Sony SAB.

Here’s wishing the cast good luck on their new beginning!

