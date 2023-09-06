Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular actresses on TV. She is well known for shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her journey in the entertainment industry has been filled with success, and she continues to be a prominent figure in Indian television.

That being said, it isn’t an easy task to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She recounted an incident in which she was unjustly depicted in a negative manner because of a disagreement concerning a sofa infested with bed bugs on the set of a TV show.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared insights into her early days in the entertainment industry. She said, “When you are new in the industry, 10 people would come to take advantage of you. At that time, your upbringing played a major role. It tells you to adjust till the time you feel good about your work but it also tells you when to say ‘no’. So, I have saved myself from certain type of exploitation. But when it comes to contractual terms, I have been exploited a lot. People won’t respect your hours. Even if you are sick, they won’t let you go home. You are almost like slave, but I am talking about that time.”

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya further spoke about how small arguments with production houses resulted in defamatory articles. “Often news would get printed according to the production house. If you had a small argument with them, they would get revengeful articles printed about you,” she said.

Regarding a past article that claimed she threw a tantrum on set, the Television star clarified, “This happened when I and other actresses would sit on a sofa that had bed bugs. One of us developed rashes because of the infested furniture. There came a time, when I told them to change the sofa. I didn’t ask for separate rooms for all of us, but I told them that they need to change the sofa. When I asked about it two or three times, this article got printed. This has happened many times.”

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the web series The Magic Of Shiri, wherein she played the role of a resolute mother endeavouring to make her mark as a magician in an industry dominated by men. The series is currently streaming on JioCinema.

