Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended a few weeks ago, the TV audience has been eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss season 17. It seems now the fans will finally have good news as the makers of the Salman Khan-hosted show are preparing for the new season. Scroll down to know more.

Bigg Boss has garnered a massive fan following over the years and has become a platform for contestants to gain fame and recognition. The show’s audience engagement is unparalleled, with viewers actively participating in voting to decide the fate of the contestants.

Bigg Boss 16 stands as one of the most successful seasons, consistently ranking among the top 10 television shows. Its contestants continue to be topics of conversation even today. MC Stan emerged victorious in this memorable season, with Shiv Thakare securing the position of the first runner-up. According to the latest updates from Tellychakkar, the iconic superstar Salman Khan has been sighted in the midst of shooting the promotional content for Bigg Boss 17. Fans eagerly await a glimpse of what this forthcoming season holds in store.

Salman Khan, renowned for hosting the show, is anticipated to unveil the promo during the initial week of October, generating immense anticipation among viewers. Rumours suggest that Bigg Boss 17 is scheduled to commence on October 20, 2023, with an intriguing twist – the theme will revolve around the dynamics of couples versus singles, promising a riveting season ahead.

Previous reports revealed that several celebrities were approached for the new season of Salman Khan hosted reality show. Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Shafaq Naaz, Harsh Beniwal, Anjum Fakih, Arijit Taneja, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui and others are rumoured to appear on the show. Interestingly, reports even suggested that Sachin Meena and his Pakistani wife Seema Haider are also approached by the makers. However, there’s no confirmation yet.

