One of the famous Indian YouTubers and content creators Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, has been riding high on success post his stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, has again become a hot topic of discuss.

There are rumours doing rounds that Abhishek in talks for Lock Upp season 2. Not as a contestant but buzz about him replacing Kangana Ranaut or Karan Kundra (jailer) as a host.

It all started when Abhishek in a Dimple Malhan’s vlog on Youtube seen asking his mother “I have received an offer to host a reality TV show, do you think I can host? to which, his mother replied, “You can do it very well. You make such great videos with good confidence, so why not.”

Later, in a chat with ETimes, Abhishek Malhan clarified, “So, let me clarify, I haven’t received an offer to host Lock Upp. I’ve been offered a different show, which is set to premiere its first season in India. It’s a completely unique concept, and I can’t disclose details, but if the commercials align and if it feels like the right move, I might just say yes. Because right now I am inclined towards it and, I will do it.”

On work front, Post Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek and Jiya Shankar have reunited for a music video titled Judaiyaan which is slated to premier on 8 September. The duo seems to be in love in the Bigg Boss house. However, in the finale, Abhishek clarified that he has no feelings for Jiya and there good friends.

Reportedly, Lock Upp season 2 tentative contestants list includes Puneet Superstar, Umar Riaz, Karan Mehra, Priyanka Jagga, Archana Gautam, Uorfi Javed, Emiway Bantai, Soundarya Sharma and Priyank Sharma.

