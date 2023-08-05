Munawar Faruqui is a well-known celeb in India and worldwide thanks to his gigs as a stand-up comedian, his music and being the winner of Lock Upp. The OTT reality show – hosted by Kangana Ranaut, saw Munawar become a house name and earn an even bigger following owing to his real and down-to-earth nature.

The comedian recently got candid about many things, including his humble beginnings and how he had to sacrifice his education to support his family financially. From selling samosas and earning a mere Rs. 850/month, read on to know all he talked about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While interacting with Mashable India, Munawar Faruqui opened up about the time he earned less than 1k for working an 11 hours shift and having to give up his education owing to his father’s debts. He said, “We had a restaurant, but it didn’t work out. Dad lost all his money, was under massive debt, so I had to work. I worked for two months at a gift shop from 9 in the morning to 8 in the night. I made ₹850 per month for working 11 hours a day. I had to walk 3.5km to the shop. I didn’t like it, which is when we decided to do something else.”

Recalling his mother and grandmother making samosas and him selling them, Munawar Faruqui continued, “My mother and grandmother would make samosas at home, and I started a stall outside our house where I’d fry them up and sell them. It was a struggle. I burned my fingers, had hot oil splutter on me. But I became a pro with time, and this business worked.”

While Munawar sold samosas and worked 11-hour shifts for Rs. 850/month, the comedian is not pretty well to do. Besides taking home Rs 20 lakh and a car for winning Lock Upp, the rapper reportedly has an estimated net worth of around $1 million. His main income sources are the live shows he does and the revenue generated from his YouTube channel.

Did you know about Munawar Faruqui’s humble beginning? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha Wins A Big Battle Of Dues Against Producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Gets A Whopping Sum Of Over 1 Crore!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News