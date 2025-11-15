The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Lily catching Phyllis and Cane in a compromising position. On the other hand, Noah was backed into a corner with the whole Matt and Sienna situation. Then lastly, Victoria and Nate had some difficulty ignoring their chemistry once again.

From contractions and retaliations to interrogations and big moves, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 17, 2025

The first episode of the week features Phyllis and Cane’s alliance taking an interesting turn. Are they going to make it romantic? Claire and Holden clear the air. What will they decide about their relationship? Lily confronts Adam and Chelsea about their scheming. How will they respond to it?

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

When Victor helps Nick retaliate against Matt Clark, will their plan work out? Jack interrogates Nikki. Is this about Victor attacking Jabot using Cane’s AI program? And then there are Phyllis and Cane, who turn up the heat. Is this going to change the dynamic between him and Lily? What will it lead to?

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Nikki gives Claire a history lesson. Is this about Sharon and Nick’s past? Or her own? Audra plots her next move. Is this professional or personal? Lily commiserates with Holden. Will the two come close amidst the tension? What exactly does it mean for their equations with Cane and Claire?

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Nick digs for dirt. Will he get what he is searching for? Noah and Sienna fall into a trap. Who will save them now? Sharon stands her ground with Matt Clark. But exactly how far will things go when they face off once again?

Friday, November 21, 2025

The final episode of the week features family and friends gathering for Christine and Danny’s long-awaited wedding. How will the ceremony go? Will it be nostalgic and emotional? Or filled with drama? Or a mix of both?

