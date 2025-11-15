The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw the gala continuing as guests reflected on moments from the hospital’s history and their lives. On the other hand, Maggie gave Sarah some news about Xander. Then there was Jack, who reassured Jennifer about her plan. Lastly, Eli questioned EJ.

From shocking confrontations and revelations to plotting and accusations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 17, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sarah making a breakthrough. On the other hand, Eric and Belle have words with EJ. When Brady reassures Rachel, is this about her mother, Kristen, being missing from jail? And then lastly, Javi accuses Gabi. Is this related to Philip? Or Leo? Maybe Trey?

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Chad vents to Gabi. Is this about Jennifer threatening custody? EJ, Rafe, and Lucas discuss their mutual ex. What conclusion will they come to about Sami? Xander and Brady question each other. Is this about Sarah? Theo and Jada go on a date. Unseen threats loom over Stephanie and Alex.

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Johnny and Chanel struggle with the baby. Will they be able to find balance as new parents to Trey? EJ tries to reach Johnny. Will this attempt also fail like his previous ones? Cat fends off a robbery. Who could be behind this now? And then lastly, Shawn supports Belle. Will they come close again?

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Xander thanks Brady. Has the latter promised he will not pursue Sarah? On the other hand, Rachel sets her sights on Sarah. Is the devious girl going to trouble her now for being close to her father, Brady? Rafe and Cat hit a wall. But what will they do? Justin warns Jennifer, while Jeremy advises Chad.

Friday, November 21, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Rachel confronting Brady and Sarah. Will they tell her they are only friends? Kayla is suspicious of EJ. Rolf and Mark work on a mysterious experiment. And then to wrap things up, Aaron tries to get through to Sophia. Will he get a response from her or not?

