The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Salem gathering for the long-awaited gala celebrating the new Dr. Tom Horton Free Clinic. On the other hand, a confidential task kept Gwen on edge. Sami had a run-in with EJ. And then there was Will, who shared a tender moment with Marlena.

Lastly, Cat and Leo found themselves working at cross purposes. And the drama is only about to escalate from here onwards. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 14, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 14, 2025

The final episode of the week features the gala continuing as guests reflect on moments from the hospital’s history and their lives. With so many faces returning for the special day and there being reunions, speeches, laughs, and walking down memory lanes, things are about to be more touching.

Jennifer is also set to give a speech on the occasion of the clinic’s opening, which has been named after her grandfather. Up next, Maggie gives Sarah news about Xander. What update does she have in store for her, especially with Sarah sure about ending her marriage with Xander due to his lies?

Meanwhile, Jack reassures Jennifer. She is set to give a speech at the gala, but more than that, her fiery confrontation with Chad has been weighing on her mind. She threatened to take the custody of Thomas and Charlotte, and Chad called her out for being despicable and selfish. But what’s next?

Will she apologize? Or will she stay stubborn in her greed? What advice will Jack give her? Will his reassurance work? Meanwhile, Eli questions EJ. Will the latter give him the responses he has been looking for? Or will this conversation lead nowhere? To make things more chaotic, Kristen is here.

She went to prison after claiming she shot EJ just to protect her daughter, Rachel, who actually shot EJ. Ever since she was imprisoned, she has been off the canvas, but it seems trouble found her even in jail. As per the promo, Kristen is blindfolded in an unknown location. Has she been abducted?

Who is the one behind this kidnapping? What could the motive be? Is this related to Tony being missing? Is this about some mess that is about to affect a lot of people in town? Is danger on the menu? Stay tuned for more.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Christine & Danny Finalize Wedding Plans While Victor & Adam Seize An Opportunity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News