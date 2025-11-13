The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sami throwing a shower for Johnny, Chanel, and Trey. On the other hand, Abe confided in Lani about his rift with Theo. Rafe learned some troubling news. And then last but not least, to make things more dramatic, the day was too much for Marlena.

The drama, health concerns, reunions, celebrations, danger, and joy are about to intensify soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the November 13, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 13, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Salem gathering for the long-awaited gala celebrating the new Dr. Tom Horton Free Clinic. He was one of the most loved people in town, and he is now being honored at the gala for the launch of his free clinic. And it’s about to be majorly joyful and emotional.

The celebration will see the regular faces and the return of some special characters. Tributes will flow as Tom is honored and his legacy is happily remembered. On the other hand, a confidential task keeps Gwen on edge. What task could it be, and is this related to EJ in some way or manner?

Is she worried someone might find out? Will her plan work out, or will the secret be revealed in the worst possible way? What exactly is happening behind the scenes? Up next, Sami has a run-in with EJ. How will it fare between the exes, especially after he wasn’t invited to Trey’s shower?

EJ has been adamant about fixing his relationship with their son Johnny. Is he going to ask Sami to help him in that matter? Is he going to make jibes at Sami’s engagement to Dante again? Elsewhere, Will shares a tender moment with Marlena. Will this be another heartwarming moment for fans?

Is he going to comfort her about John’s death and the health issues she has been facing lately? And then, last but not least, Cat and Leo find themselves working at cross-purposes. After all, both of them are working to dig around and expose EJ. What will their search lead to? Stay tuned.

