The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Deke being curious about whether Taylor told the entire truth. Up next, Daphne stated that Carter would have to work to prove that he’s the man for her. Steffy insisted that her mother, Taylor, would love to come over to open mic night.

The drama, the changing equations, the guilt, the confusion, the relief, the new beginning, and more are being put in place. Here’s what the fans can expect from the November 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 12, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Will being ecstatic that Katie is moving back in with Bill, and his parents will be together. Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of drama. Be it Liam’s fake brain tumor diagnosis or Will being raped by Luna. To make matters worse, she is now pregnant.

While Bill and Katie are dealing with all this mess, they have inevitably gotten close together again. They were once married before he blew things off by being unfaithful. But it seems this mess finally brought a silver lining for Bill as Katie is willing to move back in with him and give him a chance.

Will is ecstatic about the same and is glad his parents are reuniting and that his mother is moving back into their house. He has been through a lot of drama lately, and this news is well-deserved and joyful for him. How will this reunion between Katie and Bill fare? Will it last, or is trouble coming?

Meanwhile, Hope confides in Steffy about Sheila and Deacon’s therapy sessions. Ever since Deacon found out that Sheila lied to him about Luna being alive and felt betrayed, he told his wife to stay far away from him. He also started taking therapy sessions with Taylor, which have helped him.

Deacon’s kids, Hope and Deke, have also noticed how the sessions have really helped him. And this is what Hope is confiding in Steffy about. She is happy about the change she is seeing in Deacon, and the family even had a group therapy session with Taylor that really helped bond them even better.

But how exactly will Steffy, Hope, and Deke react when they find out about the growing closeness between Taylor and Deacon? Will they approve?

