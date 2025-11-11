The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor reminding Phyllis about the terms of their agreement regarding the AI program. On the other hand, Billy and Sally shared a difference of opinion about hiring Audra. And lastly, Audra warned Holden not to reveal more of their secrets.

The drama, the warnings, the secrets, the doubts, the confrontations, and the action are about to get heated quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 11, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 11, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor making a confession to Nikki about company business. It’s absolutely no secret that he is always making some moves and forming alliances to further his plans. Recently, he got access to the AI program from Phyllis, who stole it from Cane and offered it as a deal.

And now Victor has some major power and can use the program against any company he wants to. What news is he giving his wife, Nikki? And is this about his upcoming plans, or just a catch-up session about what has transpired recently? Meanwhile, Sharon takes matters into her own hands.

After finding out that Noah’s car crash was not an accident and that Matt Clark is alive, Sharon has been adamant about getting to the truth. She wants to know everything that has happened, including how Noah was targeted and how Matt is alive and back in the periphery of her family.

Sharon knows Matt being alive and the car crash are connected, and she will do what it takes to get to the bottom of it. Is she putting herself in too much danger? Is she about to confront Matt about it? And then lastly, Nick makes a shocking discovery about Sienna. After all, what he sees is crazy.

Nick has been curious about Sienna ever since she called Noah’s phone while he was recovering in the hospital. And now he has found out exactly what has been going on between them. His son Noah has been having an affair with Sienna. What makes matters worse is that she is married to Matt.

Will this help Nick piece together this mystery? What exactly will this truth lead to? Is more danger, mystery, and chaos about to unfold real soon?

