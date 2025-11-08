The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor planning his sneak attack against his enemies. Meanwhile, Lily lost patience with Cane due to his repeated inability to fulfill his promises. Lastly, Kyle confronted Claire about her time in Los Angeles after her return home.

From discoveries and threats to plans and opportunities, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 10, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor reminding Phyllis about the terms of their agreement. Is this a warning to uphold the requirements? On the other hand, Billy and Sally share a difference of opinion. Is this related to Audra? Elsewhere, Audra warns Holden not to reveal their secrets.

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

When Victor makes a confession to Nikki about company business, what will it be about? Sharon takes matters into her own hands. Is she set to dig some dirt about Noah’s car crash? When Nick makes a shocking discovery about Sienna, has he found out about Noah’s affair with her?

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Sharon and Matt Clark trade threats. What exactly will this lead to? Billy breaks a promise to Sally. Is this the start of the end of their relationship? When Nick tells Sienna the truth about Matt Clark, how will she react to it?

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Victor and Adam seize an opportunity to attack Billy. Are they going to be successful, or will this fail? Cane is forced to defend himself. Is this about Lily or something else? Cricket and Danny finalize their wedding plans. What have they decided about their special day? And how will it fare?

Friday, November 14, 2025

The final episode of the week features Lily catching Phyllis and Cane in a compromising position. Is this going to ruin Cane’s chances of wooing Lily back? Noah is backed into a corner. What will he do? And lastly, Victoria and Nate have difficulty ignoring their chemistry. Will they reignite it?

