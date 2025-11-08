The Bold and the Beautiful continues to focus on fashion, drama, fights, controversies, and soapy entertainment. The daytime drama show has been crucial to many audiences. Hope Logan is one of the many characters on the show and has been through a rollercoaster ride throughout the soap’s duration.

She has seen marriages, romances, love triangles, feuds, rivalries, plotting, heartbreaks, evolving family issues, scandals, secrets, creepy encounters, eavesdropping, and much more. Here’s a brief overview of who she is, her parents and siblings, her spouse, and her children.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Who Is Hope Logan?

Hope Logan is one of the core characters of The Bold and the Beautiful. She is the Creative Director and Spokesmodel of Hope For The Future, a fashion line at Forrester Creations. She has had quite a lot of drama in her life. Be it love triangles, manipulation, harassment, scandals, and rivalries.

Hope has married Liam three times and is set to marry him for the fourth time. Her other notable romance has been Thomas Forrester. She has gone through miscarriage, adoptions, breakups, affairs, and more.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Hope Logan’s Parents & Siblings

Hope is the daughter of Brooke Logan and Deacon Sharpe. Rick Forrester, Bridget Forrester, RJ Forrester, and Jack Marone are her half-siblings from her maternal side. Deke Sharpe is Hope’s only paternal half-sibling.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Hope Logan’s Marriages

Liam Spencer (2012; 2018-2019; 2020-2023)

Wyatt Spencer (2014-2015)

Thomas Forrester (2019)

Hope has been married to three men in her lifetime. She first married Liam in 2012 and then went on to marry Wyatt in 2014. Hope proceeded to tie the knot with Liam again in 2018. Later, she was briefly married to Thomas in 2019, but the marriage was annulled soon after. Hope remarried Liam in 2020. And she is now engaged to marry him for the fourth time.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Hope Logan’s Kids

Dylan Logan-Spencer (son with Wyatt) †

Beth Logan-Spencer (daughter with Liam)

Douglas Forrester (adoptive son with Thomas)

Hope first got pregnant in 2014 after getting married to Wyatt. The baby boy was to be named Dylan, but miscarried after Hope fell down the stairs. She then gave birth to Beth, her daughter with Liam. Douglas is the son of Caroline Spencer and Thomas Forrester, but was adopted by Hope.

