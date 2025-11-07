The Bold and the Beautiful has many families in its decades-long legacy, and one of the newer ones is the Nozawa family. It came to life when Li and Poppy were introduced as sisters. Li was revealed to be the wife of Finn’s father, Jack Finnegan. Here’s the full family tree structure of the Nozawas.

The Bold & The Beautiful: The Nozawa Family Tree Explained

By Birth

Li Nozawa

Poppy Nozawa

Luna Nozawa (via Poppy)

Unborn Nozawa (via Luna)

By Adoption

Finn Finnegan (via Li)

Hayes Forrester-Finnegan (Via Finn)

By Marriage

Jack Finnegan (formerly; via Li)

Steffy Forrester (via Finn)

Li Nozawa (played by Naomi Matsuda)

Li is the elder Nozawa sister and a surgeon and physician at University Hospital. She was married to Jack Finnegan, but they divorced after Li found out that he had cheated on her with Sheila Carter. She thought she was Finn’s adoptive mother, only to find out later she was his stepmother.

It was revealed that Finn was the result of Sheila and Jack’s affair behind her back, and it shocked her to the core. Regardless, Li still loves Finn and sees him as her son. But Li and Jack divorced soon after the truth came out.

Penelope “Poppy” Nozawa (played by Romy Park)

Poppy is the younger Nozawa sister. She is a former hospital gift shop employee and a designer who makes and sells her own jewelry and clothes at festivals plus markets. She has romanced Tom Starr and Bill Spencer.

But her most crucial equation was a fling with Finn Finnegan when she took advantage of him while he was a teenager. It led to Poppy becoming pregnant and giving birth to Luna, their daughter. Finn found out that he was Luna’s father years later, and only after Luna’s criminal actions came out.

Luna Nozawa (by Lisa Yamada)

Luna is a former intern and private design assistant at Forrester Creations. She is Poppy and Finn’s son and has an ever-growing criminal record with charges like kidnapping, drugging, shooting, murder, as well as r*pe. She is currently pregnant with her and Will Spencer’s child after r*ping him.

Finn Finnegan (played by Tanner Novlan)

Finn is a doctor and the son of Sheila Carter and Jack Finnegan, but is the adoptive son of Li Nozawa. He is married to Steffy Forrester and has two kids, daughter Luna Nozawa and son Hayes Forrester-Finnegan.

Other Members

Jack Finnegan (played by Ted King) is a criminal defense attorney, Li’s ex-husband, and Finn’s father. Steffy Forrester (played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is the CEO of Forrester Creations and Finn’s wife. Hayes Forrester-Finnegan is Steffy Forrester and Finn Finnegan’s son.

