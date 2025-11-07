The Bold and the Beautiful remains one of the most popular soap operas on the US daytime drama shelf. The fashion series based in Los Angeles has been entertaining viewers with scandals, drama, action, entertainment, and more since March 1987 on CBS. The fanbase has only grown since.

The characters, including Eric, Ridge, Taylor, Steffy, Finn, Liam, Hope, Bill, Brooke, Deacon, Sheila, Katie, Will, and more, have experienced significant ups and downs as viewers tune in to watch their constantly evolving lives. Here’s what we know about Steffy Forrester and details of her life.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Who is Steffy Forrester?

Steffy Forrester is one of the core characters of The Bold and the Beautiful. She is the CEO of Forrester Creations with her father, Ridge, and adoptive grandfather, Eric. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two kids. Since the start, Steffy has had a tumultuous life full of drama and scandals.

Be it the romances, flings, love triangle with Liam and Hope, accidents, rivalry with Hope, miscarriages, infertility issues, corporate espionage, feuds with Sally, marriages, mourning, friction with Sheila, chaos with Luna, and more. Steffy has been through some major soapy drama in her life.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Steffy Forrester’s Parents & Siblings

Steffy is the daughter of Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester. Her twin sister, Phoebe Forrester, died during a car accident with Rick Forrester. Thomas Forrester is her elder brother. RJ Forrester is her paternal half-brother, while Jack Marone is her maternal half-brother. They are both younger than her.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Steffy Forrester’s Marriages

Liam Spencer (2011–12; 2013; 2017–2018) Wyatt Spencer (2016–17) Finn Finnegan (2021–present)

Steffy has been married three times. She first got married to Liam Spencer in 2011 in Aspen, Colorado, which lasted till 2012. However, in 2013, the two got married again at the Forrester Mansion. After things didn’t work out again, Steffy tied the knot with Wyatt Spencer in 2016, but they broke things off in 2017. Soon after, Steffy and Liam got married for the third time in 2017.

When their marriage didn’t last for the third time, they went their separate ways. In 2020, Steffy met the love of her life, Dr. Finn Finnegan, and in 2021, they tied the knot at the Forrester Mansion. They are still happily married. As of November 2025, Steffy returned home after a trip with her two kids.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Steffy Forrester’s Kids

Aspen Forrester-Spencer (son with Liam) Kelly Forrester-Spencer (daughter with Liam) Hayes Ferster-Finnegan (son with Finn)

Steffy first got pregnant in 2013 and was expecting a son with Liam. They had named him Aspen Forrester-Spencer, but Steffy had a miscarriage. In 2018, she gave birth to Kelly Forrester-Spencer, her daughter with Liam. In 2021, Steffy and Finn welcomed their son Hayes Forrester-Finnegan.

