The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge and Steffy making a major decision about Hope’s relaunched fashion line, Hope for the Future. On the other hand, Remy became determined to win Deke’s trust back after everyone at Forrester exposed him for being Electra’s stalker.

The drama, the shock, the secrets, the planning, the joy, the romance, the fashion, and more are about to elevate further soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 6, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 6, 2025

The episode on Thursday sees Sheila assuring Steffy that her granddaughter, Luna, is in jail for life. Ever since Steffy came back home and found out that not only is Luna alive but also pregnant with her and Will’s child, she has not met Sheila. They may have been enemies, but they have fixed things since.

During the shooting, Sheila even put herself in danger to protect Steffy, and it’s not something that will be forgotten. After all, at one point, Sheila wanted to kill Steffy so she could bond with her son Finn, who is Steffy’s husband. But she realized Finn would never be in her life if she did not respect Steffy.

And now that Steffy and Sheila’s equation has gotten better, both of them are catching up on what’s important. Sheila may be assuring Steffy that Luna will now stay in jail for life, but will it happen? Will Steffy believe her? Especially considering ASheila kept the news of Luna being alive a secret?

And then there’s Taylor, who is affected by Deacon’s words. The therapy sessions between her and Deacon may have started off professionally, but things got personal when they got emotionally hugged. The proximity, the almost kiss, is stuck in their brains, and they cannot stop thinking about it.

To add to it, Deacon was charming her with his words, and Taylor had been quite affected by them. But now that Deacon has begrudgingly gone back to Sheila, what does this mean for him and Taylor? Especially since she was the one who convinced him to give their marriage another try.

Have they started falling for each other? Or is this simply an attachment or attraction? Will Sheila find out about it? Will either of them really act on it?

