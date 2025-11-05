The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Sharon and Nick rushing to Noah’s bedside as soon as he woke up. Up next, Holden kept a secret from Audra. And then last but definitely not least, Nikki worried about Claire’s decision-making, thanks to her recent personal life choices.

The drama, the doubts, the shock, the contortions, the digging, the worry, and more are about to get intense quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 5, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 5, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Nick confronting his mortal enemy. Anytime they get done with their past, it comes knocking right back. And now this time, it’s Matt Clark who has returned, shockingly alive and well. He is married to Sienna and goes by Mitch instead of his real name.

It was a major shock for Sharon when she saw him. After all, how can she forget the harassment and torture she faced at these hands. Matt also made life miserable for Nick when he framed him for his supposed death. And if all that wasn’t enough, he is somehow connected to Noah’s car crash.

Is he the one who caused it? Is he still out for revenge against Sharon and Nick? Is that why he is using their son Noah as bait? Now it’s time for Nick to confront Matt about this. How will this go? Will Matt accept that he has been biding his time? Or will he continue to put up an act for the moment?

On the other hand, Victoria is suspicious about Noah’s accident. And why wouldn’t she be? The accident wasn’t actually an accident but was orchestrated by someone. Is Matt the one behind this? Is he alone, or does he have an accomplice? Will Victoria dig for some dirt about this whole situation?

And then lastly, Sienna covers her tracks with the police. She has been the one everyone has grilled for more answers, be it about Holden or Noah. Sienna is also not interested in giving too many details and information out. It’s clear she wants to just stay out of danger and is covering her tracks.

But for how long will she be able to keep this up? Is she involved in the car crash? Does she know something? What exactly is in store for her next?

