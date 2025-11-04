The reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 is almost here, and the three-part special will feature host Andy Cohen alongside cast members Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Katie Ginella, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, and Emily Simpson, as well as new friend Gretchen Rossi.

The return of Gretchen has added a lot of chaos and messy moments this season, thanks to her feud with Tamra. Then there’s also the questions Katie has had to face over the seasons. Here’s what we know about the three parts of the reunion, including release dates and what to expect from them.

Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 19: Release Date

Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is almost ready to air its three-part reunion, the first of which will premiere on November 6, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. Extended uncensored versions of all three episodes will also be available to stream the very next day after release on Peacock.

Part One: November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025 Part Two: November 13, 2025

November 13, 2025 Part Three: November 20, 2025

Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 19: What To Expect From The Three-Part Reunion?

Part one will be released on November 6, 2025. As per the synopsis, “The OC ladies sit down with Andy for a tense reunion. Katie discusses her early exit this season by addressing her unresolved issues with the group.” Next, “Emily opens up and shares a shocking diagnosis about her son Luke.”

The first leg ends when “Gretchen and Tamra hash out their longstanding feud. Tamra reaches a boiling point when Shannon calls out her behavior. Part two of the event airs on November 13 and sees “the ladies questioning Tamra’s intentions around sharing Jenn’s old photo,” which causes drama.

“Gina addresses comments about Heather’s career. Jenn gets a phone call from Ryan, revealing shocking information about Katie. Matt Ginella joins the group in an explosive game of he said, she said,” the release states. As for the third & final part of the reunion, it will be released on November 20.

It features a “heated face-off between Tamra and Gretchen as the group discusses discrepancies surrounding the final dinner in Amsterdam. Emily and Tamra debate the authenticity of their friendship.” And it all concludes with some footage that causes doubts, questions, and even more friction.

The synopsis then finally wraps up, “The ladies react to seeing the footage from the season finale for the first time, leaving Tamra in a position that has everyone questioning her integrity.” Which leg are you most excited about?

