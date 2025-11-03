The previous week on General Hospital, Ronnie was blackmailed by Martin to sell the Quartermaine mansion to Drew. On the other hand, Tracy refused to accept that the family mansion was being given to someone like him. Meanwhile, Michael ensured his plans and alibi with Jacinda remained.

The drama, the plotting, the miracles, the emotions, the remembrance, and more are about to get heated. Here’s what the fans can expect from the November 3, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 3, 2025

The first episode of the week features Tracy having the upper hand. After days of being heartbroken over the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy finally got the much-needed proof of Monica’s wishes. She found her real will at the very moment Ronnie was being forced to sell the mansion to Drew.

Martin may have blackmailed and created a fake will involving Monica’s sister, Ronnie, but with the real deal in Tracy’s possession, she can call the shots and take back what belongs to her family. On the other hand, Drew is rattled. Has Ronnie refused to be coerced, or is this about something else?

Will Tracy be able to reach in time to stop the signing from happening? Is this why Drew is left rattled, seeing his hopes explode? Meanwhile, Britt is caught in the act. Is this about Emma spotting her in Dalton’s office? What lie will Britt tell Emma to keep her suspicions away from the actual truth?

Elsewhere, Sonny pleads with Alexis. Nina came over to chat with him and told him some key details about Portia. She nudged him to use the intel to keep Willow away from being the suspect in Drew’s shooting. And now Sonny is revealing the same to Alexis., What exactly will this lead to?

Will they frame Portia as the suspect to keep the cops focused on her, rather than Michael and Willow? Emma and Gio further their plan. Is this about Dalton? The two joined hands with the other teens, Charlotte, Danny, and Rocco, to expose whatever illegal mess Dalton had been involved in.

But will their plan even work? Then there’s Curtis, who confesses his love to Jordan. Are they about to get serious amidst Portia and his divorce? How will Trina react to the same? And then lastly, Sidwell puts the pressure on Laura. Will she crumble or remain stubborn and strong despite threats?

