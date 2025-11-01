Nautical reality shows have taken form over the last couple of years, and Below Deck has been the franchise to take it up a notch. Its success has led to several spinoffs, including Below Deck Mediterranean. The spinoff is currently airing its tenth season and has seen several glorious locations.

Crew members’ friendships, fights, makeouts, hookups, unprofessional behavior, parties, arguments, rules, violations, and more have happened more often than one can point out on these yachts. Here are some of the most craziest moments from across seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean.

5 Controversial Moments From Below Deck Mediterranean

1. Unprofessional Behavior By Chef

During the fourth season, Chef Mila Kolomeitseva was called out by the crew and the fans for her disastrous cooking. She not only prepared nachos using pre-packaged cheese, but also licked a steak before it was to be served. And if that wasn’t enough, Mila used a microwave to warm up the dish. To add to it, the cake she baked for a guest was stuffed with baking powder.

2. Crew Member’s Violating Relationship With A Guest

Hannah Ferrier once got close to a businessman guest named Jason and even kissed him, despite it being against the rules. When it was discovered that the two were texting, a crew member reported the same on the grounds of it being a huge yachtie code violation and rebuked her shameful behavior.

3. Butt Grabbing & Crew Friction

During a season 5 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Jessica More actively caught Aesha Scott grabbing her boyfriend Robert Westergaard’s behind during a group photo opportunity. She was furious at her for crossing boundaries and being disrespectful. She told Robert that she would punch Aesha’s face if she did it again.

When Jessica confronted Aesha about her behavior, the latter claimed that she did not even realize she had done that. Aesha later apologized about the supposed accident, but also claimed that people had overreacted about it. She added that he was wearing a backpack, and her hand just went lower.

4. Snitching Regarding Stashing Drugs On Board

Hannah wasn’t just involved in breaking rules by getting cozy with a guest. She also snuck a stash of valium on board and was reported by Malia for the same. The latter took photos of the valium, vape pen, and lighter in the possession of Hannah. Malia then sent the images to the yacht’s captain.

Hannah was confronted about the same and it was revealed that she had a prescription for the same. It was common knowledge that Hannha suffers from anxiety and needs medication. Malia remained firm on her stance that it was her duty to report the matter to the captain, and so she obviously did.

5. Double Trouble Romance

Back during the second season, Malia White was involved with both Wes Walton and Adam Glick. She knew Adam before the show but kept the fact a secret from the other crew members. But when she got close to Wes, Adam got jealous of them, and his attempts to pursue her became more evident.

After his suspicions came to a high, Adam confronted Wes and Malia. They then confessed that they did make out. Adam was left shocked and quite disappointed. Malia claimed that she had feelings for both of them and did not want to choose someone. She said she was just focused on her work.

Malia concluded that she wanted to get done with the journey on the charter and remain friends with both of them. But Adam was not okay with it and pointed out that this was not what she had told him before. He concluded that he felt played like a flute by Malia and told her to stay away from him.

More About Below Deck Mediterranean: What We Know

The spinoff first premiered in May 2016 and has since been enjoying its own success away from the original Below Deck series. The locations featured across seasons include Greece, France, Spain, Italy, Malta, and Croatia. The show, which airs on Bravo, also streams episodes on Peacock.

The other spinoffs from the original Below Deck show include Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Adventure. The tenth season of Below Deck Mediterranean premiered on September 29, 2025, and is expected to conclude sometime in early 2026.

This #BelowDeckMed crew is going to make this season a Greek EPIC 🧜‍♀️ Mark your calendars for the premiere on June 3rd! pic.twitter.com/mWlZkG55JQ — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 23, 2024

