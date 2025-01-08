One of Bravo’s nautical reality series Below Deck Down Under is back with a brand-new edition. Season three of the popular show is returning to focus on the lives of the crew who work and live on a superyacht. The show has plenty of drama, fights, romance, and explosive entertainment. Here’s what you need to know about the third season including dates, cast, and more.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3: Release Date

The third season of Below Deck Down Under will premiere on February 3, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. All new episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on the popular reality television network.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3: Cast

Jason Chambers will be returning and the captain will be helming the motor yacht Katina. Harry Van Vliet and Tzarina Mace-Ralph are also back for the third season of Below Deck Down Under. Joining them are a couple of new faces including Wihan Du Toit, Lara Rigby, Johnny Arvanitis, Adair Werley, Brianna Duffield, Marina Marcondes de Barros and Anthony Bird.

As for the charter guests, they haven’t been revealed by Bravo as of now and are being kept a secret for the fans to witness when the episodes air. Only one name has been confirmed in the trailer of the upcoming season and that is Corinne Olympios, former star of The Bachelor and House of Villains. She will be featured as a charter guest on this new season.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3: Filming Location

The first and second season of Below Deck Down Under were filmed in Australia but this new third season will take place in Seychelles, Africa and the trailer is witness to the gorgeous views, locations, and visuals.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3: What To Expect

Bravo has described season three of Below Deck Down Under to feature “clashing department heads and hard-to-entertain guests” on the “largest vessel in franchise history” wades around the waters of Seychelles. For the unversed, the show is a spinoff of the Below Deck franchise which also consists of Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The first season aired from March to June 2022 and had 17 episodes. The second season was on air from July to September 2023 and saw a total of 18 episodes. Season three will air in February 2025 and is also expected to run for about three to four months depending on the total episodes count. Below Deck features a captain and crew members including stewards, chefs, deckhands, and bosuns (which is also known as second officer).

The official description says, “An explosive incident that leads to a shocking firing leaves the crew shorthanded while fresh faces bring a wave of new energy on board.” The synopsis promises flings, hook-up crossovers and new relationships spilling “over into the workplace flow.”

