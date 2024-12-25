The fifth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been receiving a lot of appreciation lately. The season features Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Angie Katsanevas, Whitney Rose, and the newest addition, Bronwyn Newport. The audience is surely enjoying the dynamic this season with each episode.

The fun cast dynamics, the drama sprinkled here and there, the visuals, and the friendships—to sum things up, the fans have given it a big thumbs up. The viewers aren’t the only ones appreciating what’s happening this season. Fellow Bravo celebrities, including Kate Chastain, have also praised the season, even going so far as to call it Emmy award-winning worthy.

Why Does Kate Chastain Think Salt Lake City Deserves An Emmy Award?

Kate, who is the former Chief Stew on Below Deck, Bravo’s yacht-based reality series, took to her Twitter account to express her views. “I am being completely serious when I say this season of #RHOSLC deserves an Emmy. This scene alone: the bright outfits, the turquoise water sparkling in the background, the way the boat is rocking up and down so dramatically. It’s STUNNING,” she tweeted and fans certainly agreed with her viewpoint.

Fans React To The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 5

Another user replied, “A hint of White Lotus,” and Kate responded with a “YES.” For the uninitiated, The White Lotus is a popular dark comedy series that showcases wealth, drama, and glamour. Another netizen stated, “I’ve been recommending #RHOSLC to friends who don’t even like reality TV, and they are all obsessed with the drama and perfection of it all.”

A third chimed in, “Reality GOLD. Give Bronwyn anything she wants.” A fourth said, “I think Bronwyn has really humanized this franchise. She said ‘This is me.’ And it’s the most honest moment I’ve seen. It even made the other housewives say, ‘I feel seen.’ It was beautiful and female.” One felt, “Bronwyn and Mary’s vulnerability this season is definitely Emmy-worthy,” while another said, “It’s just great f*ckin TV. Episode after episode gets better and better.” Yet another user felt that RHOSLC was “hitting a home run.”

Bronwyn Newport On Marriage With Todd Bradley

Meanwhile, the scene being discussed features Bronwyn opening up about her struggles with being married to Todd Bradley. The reality star pointed out, “How hard it is to be a stepmom, how hard it is for me to navigate being with somebody who is older and successful.” Bronwyn then dropped the main and most explosive bomb.

She mentioned the “infidelity” she has faced in their relationship, leaving everyone shocked. For the unversed, Todd has cheated on Bronwyn in the past and she revealed that she chose to deal with it and still be with him.

I am being completely serious when I say this season of #RHOSLC deserves an Emmy. This scene alone….the bright outfits, the turquoise water sparkling in the background, the way the boat is rocking up and down so dramatically. It’s STUNNING https://t.co/puE3e5kqm1 — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) December 20, 2024

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News