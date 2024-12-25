Tabu has impressed not only the Indian but also the international audience with her scintillating performance as Sister Francesca in HBO’s Dune: Prophecy. She joined the sci-fi in its penultimate episode and made a mark with her impactful role and powerful performance.

The show’s first season has now ended, and HBO has already renewed it for a second season owing to the audience’s positive response. So, will Tabu be seen in Dune: Prophecy Season 2? Let’s find out.

*Warning: Major Spoiler for Dune: Prophecy Season 1 Ahead*

Tabu might not return in Dune: Prophecy Season 2

Tabu’s fans would be disappointed that the actress might not be seen in Dune: Prophecy Season 2. We say this because Tabu’s character, Sister Francesca, dies at the end of the first season.

In the season 1 finale, Francesca is killed by Empress Natalya while her love, Emperor Javicco, stabs himself. The two lovers then bleed to their deaths. The official Dune: Prophecy account on social media posted a picture of Tabu and Javicco actor Mark Strong, writing, “All great love stories must end.”

This also hints that Francesca and Javicco are gone for good, and may not return in Dune: Prophecy Season 2. However, being a sci-fi story, the show might find a way to resurrect Francesca in the second season, if the creators choose to go ahead with such a plot.

At the same time, Tabu could also be seen in the show’s flashback sequences. As of now, the actress has neither confirmed nor denied her involvement in the future seasons of the series.

Tabu Shares Her Experience of Working in Dune: Prophecy

In an interview with Variety, Tabu explained how working in Dune: Prophecy has been a new experience for her. “I think it’s the first time in my career, or at least in the past 20 years or so, that I was working with people who I never met before, who have never worked with before, a place that I’ve never been to before,” she said.

Further talking about her character and how she enjoyed playing it, the actress said, “Every scene of mine was beautiful to play. I had beautiful lines to say. My interaction with the Emperor [Mark Strong] was something that I’ll cherish, also with Constantine [Josh Heuston], my son.”

