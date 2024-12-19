With The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 finale almost here, things have been heating up between the cast members. Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and the newbie Bronwyn Newport have been headlining the show this year. And the drama between some of them has reached boiling point.

During the latest episode of the season, the housewives are on a cast trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and are having dinner when things get rough. An argument erupts, accusations fly around, and Lisa Barlow is called a dictator. Here’s what went down in the December 18 episode of RHOSLC.

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Get Into Explosive Fight

In the scene, Angie accuses Lisa of poking her nose everywhere and “getting in the middle.” The latter responds with a quip, “Do you feel like a bad*ss right now?” The situation only goes downhill from there as both of them argue their case and spill out blames. Angie replied to the quip, “How come when people talk to you, you think they’re trying to have a problem or they’re trying to be a bad*ss?” She didn’t stop here and continued further.

“Are you the boss here so nobody can address you?” Angie asked. Lisa was not impressed by her questions and claimed, “You don’t like that I’m not agreeing with you, that’s the problem.” She added that Angie starts things and acts like a victim when people react to her. The 50-year-old stated, “You’re the problem!’ And you miss the fact that you incited things.”

Lisa Barlow Gets Called A ‘Dictator’ by Whitney Rose

It was then that Whitney decided to step into the conversation and said that it’s interesting that Lisa wants all of them to care about her feelings and yet when it comes to their feelings, she doesn’t reciprocate what she expects. She also agreed to Angie’s accusations of Lisa trying to act like a leader of the group for no reason. Whitney suggested Lisa to introspect and felt, “You get to be the dictator and pick and choose when things work for you.”

Lisa was furious hearing that and said that she is not a dictator but she does get to do one thing. “I get to protect my f*cking self. And that’s what I will always do,” she stated furiously. Whitney refused to back down either and said that the minute she stood up for herself, Lisa left their friendship. Lisa alleged that Whitney did some f*cked up stuff to her and she’s lucky she even looks at her or talks to her after the things she had done.

“You’re not a victim, you’re a f*cking lying b*th,” an enraged Lisa claimed. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs every Wednesday on Bravo. Stay tuned to TV News on Koimoi for more such updates.

