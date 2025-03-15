The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may have concluded its fifth season with the reunion but not every cast member is truly satisfied with how things went. Lisa Barlow is a key housewife of the edition and she is not entirely happy with the way things wrapped up during the last season of RHOSLC.

The filming for season 6 is already reported to have begun but Lisa has some comments on how there has been plenty of “unfinished business” after the season 5 reunion. She had plenty of tiffs and feuds with several of her co-cast members. Here’s what the reality star shared about the same.

Lisa Barlow On “Unresolved Business” After RHOSLC Reunion

During a conversation with US Weekly, Lisa opened up about the season 5 reunion and how it left her feeling. She divulged, “Most reunions, I feel like I say everything I need to say, and I don’t feel like I have that this year.” The 50 year old added, “I definitely felt like I have unresolved business and it needs to be taken care of,” referring to her issues with a few housewives.

During the explosive three-part reunion of RHOSLC season 5, there were a lot of arguments between Lisa and cast members Whitney Rose, Bronwyn Newport and Angie Katsanevas. From accusations to fraying friendships and damaged bonds to hurtful sentiments, the reunion saw everything come to the surface. Even their partners got involved at one point of time.

“I think that people know by now that, like, when I say something, if I say it, I can back it up,” the businesswoman explained. “I don’t like to lie. I don’t like to falsify things. I’m human. I make mistakes, too. But I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older that I love to have backup for things before I make a decision or say something,” she continued expressing her thoughts.

“If I’m saying it like I can, I can back it up,” she concluded. While Bravo has not announced anything about the Salt Lake City edition yet, fans spotted Lisa filming with her husband John Barlow in Salt Lake City recently. The cast of the sixth season is still under wraps but the majority of the cast is expected to return with the potential of a few new faces added in the mix.

Lisa has been a main cast member since the first season. Salt Lake City has also starred Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, Monica Garcia, Jennie Nguyen, Angie Katsanevas and Bronwyn Newport as housewives. Britani Bateman appeared in the “friend of’ role.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Sharon & Phyllis Fight For Their Survival While Chance Shares A Lead With Billy & Nick

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News