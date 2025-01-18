The fifth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has upped the drama, humor, and entertainment. Some fans were worried how the season would fare after the explosive finale of the previous fourth season, but the housewives came through and delivered an even better edition of the show.

The finale featured a cast dinner full of rumors, allegations, revelations, and popcorn-worthy entertainment for fans of the popular reality series. With an even more promising reunion of Salt Lake City coming up, here’s when the episodes will air and what you can expect from all three parts of the same.

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 5: What Will Happen In The Three-Part Reunion?

The first part of RHOSLC season 5 reunion will air on January 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. According to the official synopsis, it features Bronwyn opening up to the other housewives about how difficult it was to get into the core group. She also confronts Lisa about a comment about her daughter, who responds with receipts.

Meanwhile, Meredith and Angie try to fix their issues, and Whitney opens up about the rumors related to her business. Their husbands also join in, leading to a face-off between Bronwyn’s husband, Todd, and the Barlows. The second part of the reunion will air on January 29, 2025. As per the release, the husbands open up about their part in the fights and arguments of their wives. The reunion drama then escalates even further.

Addressing the rühmerz, once and for all. The dramatic 3-Part #RHOSLC Reunion starts next WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/2A3FuBzfEw — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 15, 2025

Meredith then tries to explain her part to Angie’s husband, Shawn. Heather questions Bronwyn about her constantly changing narrative about Todd’s infidelity. On the other hand, Mary gives an update on her son Robert, which leads to a flurry of tears and emotions and an organic, honest conversation.

The third and final part of the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 5 reunion will air on February 5, 2025. It features Britani Bateman joining the cast members and chiming in about the season and its events. She opens up about her relationship with Jared Osmond and calls out Bronwyn for poking into her personal life all the time. Meredith then slams Britani for trying to spread misinformation.

This is followed by Lisa and Whitney feuding and being unable to sort things out. The rumor about Lisa’s marriage aggravates the situation, and the teaser of the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion also showcases Meredith stating she is done as she attempts to walk off. To add to the whole reunion, uncensored and extended editions of the same will be available to stream on Peacock the day after it airs on TV.

Mary’s opening up to Angie on the #RHOSLC season finale. Stream now, uncensored and extended, on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/YyxBvFAM3F — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 16, 2025

