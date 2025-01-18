The ongoing seasons of The Real Housewives franchise have been upping the drama quotient. Be it The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s finale cast dinner, which saw a lot of accusations and aggression, or The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills edition, where tempers are flying sky high, and confrontations are leading to top-notch arguments.

The shows’ reunions always promise a lot of entertainment for fans who cannot wait to see the seating chart, the fashion, or the showdowns between the cast members. Erika Jayne is the second longest-running housewife on the show, and here’s what she had to say about the reunion.

Erika Jayne Teases The Hot Seat At The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills 14 Reunion

During a conversation with Bravo, Erika spoke about the upcoming reunion, who might be sitting front and center on the grilling seat, and what she is doing to prepare for it. For the unversed, the currently airing season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been witnessing a lot of fights, especially between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

Also joining the three of them on the show as cast members are Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, and Garcelle Beauvais. Bozoma is the newest addition to the series, and the season also features Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton as friends.

Erika stated, “Of course, it’s Dorit’s season. I mean, I kicked off the divorce spree or the separation spree, whatever you wanna call it. My life blew up first. Then Kyle’s blew up, and now Dorit’s blowing up,” referring to her, Kyle and Dorit’s separations from their husbands Thomas, Mauricio, and Paul.

She spoke about being the cast member in the grilling seat at the reunion. “There are degrees of heat in the hot seat, and I think mine is relatively low compared to previous seasons where it was scalding hot,” she further said. Erika felt she was in a decent position when it came to deciding which direction the upcoming reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would take.

She also revealed how she prepares for each series reunion. “I watch the episodes. That’s my preparation,” she stated, adding, “I don’t go in there with a list of bullet points of who I wanna cuss out or anything like that,” calling it something that has never been her style.

Erika Jayne pointed out that watching the episodes is extremely helpful for getting an idea of what happened. Since the filming was done months earlier, it is not easy to remember what transpired on one’s own. Watching the episodes is a refresher and helps all of them know “what people say about you when they’re not in your presence,” referring to confessionals.

She believes in being herself and not rehearsing anything because being organic is the way to go. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing its 14th season. After the season finale, the reunion would go on air on Bravo. Each episode is available to air on Peacock after the broadcast.

