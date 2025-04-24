Below Deck is back with its 12th season and its set to wilder, crazier and more surprising than ever. The popular nauticula reality series which has led to several spin offs including Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean, promises to be a fun ride.

The trailer already gave a glimpse of crazy nights, pillow fights, dancing and parties, mouth watering food, fireworks and celebrations, gorgeous views, carnival vibes, makeouts and brawls. Here’s what we know about season 12 of Below Deck including its premiere date, cast and more.

Below Deck Season 12: Premiere Date & Location

Season 12 of Below Deck premieres on June 2, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Each new episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The captain and the crew are exploring St. David around Sint Maarten in the Caribbean. Anguilla and St. Barths will also be included.

Kerry Titheradge is back as captain, marking his second season on the show. Fraser Olender, the chief stew, and Kyle Stillie, the deckhan are also returning. The new cast and crew includes chef Lawrence Snowden, bosun Caio Poltronieri as well as deckhands Jess Thero and Damo Yor. To add to it, the stews are Barbara Kulaif, Rainbeau de Roos, and Solène Favreau.

Below Deck Season 12: What To Expect

As per the official synopsis, expect “a wild season that includes tense work dynamics, tangled love triangles, and a shocking rumor.” This season sees the returning faces “welcome aboard a new crew and high-maintenance charter guests to the luxurious and lush islands of Anguilla, St. Barths and St. Maarten” for quite an “unforgettable, island-hopping charter season”

Per the release, Captain Kerry “demands respect from his crew” while chief stew Fraser’s “standards are higher than ever.” But his aim for perfection is sabotaged when his stews clash because of their personalities clash. Even though there’s fine-dining expertise, the “high-stress environment comes head-to-head” with strong faith systems making some question their place.

Bosuns struggle to manage their teams while gossip spreads regarding a particular crew potentially crossing the ultimate line with a charter guest. Will tough decisions be taken? And whose fate will be sealed on Below Deck as the season roars with drama, entertainment and scenic views.

Below Deck: Brief History

Below Deck first premiered in July 2013 and has enjoyed a lot of success and viewership. The reality series led to four spinoffs namely Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure. Stay tuned for more details about season 12.

