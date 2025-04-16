The drama on any reality series is always piping hot, be it arguments or, feuds, or even misunderstandings. The latter is what happened on Bravo’s Below Deck Down Under. Season three of the show is currently airing, and it featured two crew members being fired by Jason Chambers, the captain.

In addition, two new people immediately joined to take over the roles. The firing was a result of incompetence on the part of one crew member and an explosive and violent outburst on the part of another. Here’s who was fired and which new crew members replaced them on the nautical reality series.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3: Which Cast Members Were Fired?

Season three of Below Deck Down Under saw Jason firing bosun Wihan Du Toit and deckhand Johnny Arvanitis from their yacht Katina. Johnny was fired for his violent outburst while Wihan was fired for lack of accountability and not doing his job well. Sous chef Alesia Harris, who was dating Johnny, simply climbed into Wihan’s bunk by mistake, thinking it was Johnny’s bunk.

It was at that moment that Johnny walked in and was shocked to see his girlfriend in bed with someone else. He didn’t realize what had happened, and his temper got out of control. He started punching the walls in the cabin leading to a moment of property damage as well as sheer lack of restraint.

To cool off, he stayed at a hotel overnight instead of the motor yacht. The next morning, Jason had a chat with crew members to figure out what had happened. The captain then met Johnny and told him that he appreciated how well he had worked on the vessel, but his behavior from last night was uncalled for and not safe, which is why he was fired effective immediately.

Johnny accepted the decision humbly and apologized for how he behaved. “I was thinking a lot last night, and I definitely lost my composure,” he said and pointed out that he honestly thought this raging part was not inside him any longer and he was quite surprised to see it back after so many years.

As for Wihan, the bosun was not liked or respected by the crew members. He did not take accountability for his mistakes and was often seen as lazy and inefficient. He seemed more intent on chilling and seeking pleasure instead of actively working and doing his job. Jason thus fired him as well.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3: Who Are The New Replacements?

This left two vacancies, which were filled soon after. Jason brought in the replacements and introduced them to the Katina crew the very next day. Nate Salmon was introduced as the bosun, while Nicolas Cattelan joined the crew as the deckhand. New episodes of Below Deck Down Under air on Bravo every week, and the episodes stream on Peacock the day after.

