The last couple of months have seen some names exiting the reality shows they have been a part of for long. Alexis Bellino left The Real Housewives of Orange County after she was not called back for season 19. Recently, Garcelle Beauvais exited The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to spend more time with her school going kids and focus on her other projects.

The latest addition to the list is Taylor Ann Green who has decided to leave Southern Charm after one season of being a friend and three seasons as a main cast member. Season 10 of Southern Charm wrapped up earlier this month. Here’s what she revealed about her exit and why she chose to do it.

Southern Charm: Has Taylor Ann Green Left Bravo Reality Series After 5 Years?

Taylor took to her Instagram to share the announcement and express her gratitude for her 5 year long journey. She wrote, “Hi everyone! A bittersweet announcement; but after a lot of conversations and thought this past year, it is with a heavy but peaceful heart to announce that I will be stepping away from Southern Charm next year,” revealing her decision to exit the show.

The reality star said, “These past 5 years with NBC and Bravo have been some of the most crazy but exciting times of my life” and then added, “I will forever be thankful to the network, production teams, Bravo family and all the fans for ultimately cheering me on to where I am today.” Taylor called the journey a “wild roller coaster” but an incredible despite ups and downs.

She then stated that is excited to use the time off filming to focus on her new company and all the things that she and her business partner have been working on to continue to bring their dream into reality. Taylor did not forget to express her gratitude to everyone involved in this whale journey.

“Thank you again to everyone who has loved and supported me throughout this journey and another grand cheers to the greatest ones out there,” she mused and tagged NBC, Bravo TV, and Andy Cohen, the producer of the Real Housewives franchise and the host of all of the explosive reunions.

She signed off with lots of love and called Southern Charm, “an exceptional reality TV ride.” During the 4 seasons she was on Southern Charm, Taylor was open about her breakup from co-star Shep Rose and her subsequent romance with Gaston Rojas. She was last seen at the season 10 reunion.

Apart from Taylor, Leva Bonaparte also announced her exit from Southern Charm after 10 long years on the popular reality series. She revealed that she will continue to be a part of Southern Hospitality. Now that season 10 has wrapped up, prediction on season 11 is expected to start very soon.

