From amongst the many Bravo shows that have entertained viewers over several seasons, Southern Charm has managed to win its own set of fans. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, the reality series is currently airing its tenth season. In a recent episode of the popular Southern culture show, Taylor Ann Green gave the netizens a sneak peek into her beach bungalow.

Inside Taylor Ann Green’s Beach Bungalow

Buying the house at 24 years of age

Taylor repurchased the Charleston house in 2021 and has been renovating and changing the place ever since. In the episode, she welcomes co-cast member Rodrigo Reyes into her bungalow and allows the cameras to film the details of her home. “My little beach bungalow,” she says, revealing that she bought the property when she was only 24 years old.”

“Dang, girl,” Rodrigo reacts. Taylor added that she wanted a beachy interior aesthetic since the house is near the beach. The living room has a beige sofa with green and dull blue-white pillows peppered on top of it. A white fireplace mantel, a television, a white lamp with an anchor bottom, and a coffee table with gold edges complement it.

Decor details of Taylor’s living room

Taylor has spread a multicolored carpet underneath the sofa and seating area to add to the coastal vibe. Right next to the setup is a square table with four chairs, which seems like the house’s dining area. A horizontal shell mirror and a painting add a personal touch to the room’s decor. Three doors lead to the outdoor area of the house.

Taylor’s kitchen design

A few other decoration pieces, like an octopus-shaped bottle holder, wine glasses, and picture frames, complete the look of the room. Meanwhile, her kitchen features a marble countertop, white cabinets, and a black fridge. In August, Taylor shared a glimpse of her kitchen in her story and stated that she was renovating the space with “some much-needed changes.” Interior designer Caroline Craft was tagged in the video clip.

Taylor Ann Green’s Storyline On Southern Charm Season 10

The lower teal cabinets of the kitchen were matched with a gray tile floor and a light fixture right on top to provide some ambience lighting to the room. On the other hand, Taylor’s storyline this season is interesting. She has moved on from her past with Shep Rose and all of the drama with Austen last season and is happy living life with her current boyfriend.

She is sure about wanting to set boundaries regarding her former romances and friendships. Taylor does not want anything to “threaten her newfound happiness,” but will she be able to do so? A new episode of Southern Charm season 10 airs on Bravo every Thursday.

