As the A Minecraft Movie runs in the theatres, minting ample cash, the fans are eager to know more about the leading cast. With a stellar cast featuring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, and Danielle Brooks, the Minecraft movie combines a dynamic mix of seasoned Hollywood stars and emerging talent. These actors have also carved out remarkable careers off-screen, amassing substantial fortunes. Here’s a closer look at the net worth of the Minecraft cast and how their financial success measures up. Keep scrolling to find who has the highest net worth in 2025.

It has already become the second highest-grossing videogame adaptation already after just a few days of release. Its winning combination of humor, heart, and nostalgic references to the beloved game struck a chord with both dedicated fans and new audiences, securing its status as one of 2025’s biggest cinematic surprises.

A Minecraft Movie was made on a budget of $150 million and has raked in more than $700 million at the worldwide box office. It has been grossing winning numbers in the US, crossing the $350 million mark most recently. The movie is trending everywhere, and it also got a boost this Easter weekend.

Check out the cast members’ estimated net worth in 2025 –

Danielle Brooks

Best known for portraying Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on Orange Is the New Black, Brooks has amassed an estimated net worth is $1 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her earnings stem from a diverse career that includes television and film roles, Broadway performances, and hosting gigs, showcasing her versatility in the entertainment world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@thedaniellebrooks)

Jason Momoa

Renowned for his roles in Aquaman and Game of Thrones, Momoa has parlayed his on-screen success into a net worth estimated at $40 million as of 2025. His earnings stem from lucrative film roles, endorsements, and entrepreneurial ventures like his sustainable water company, Mananalu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Jack Black

Black is a multi-talented entertainer with an estimated 2025 net worth of $50 million, earned through film and voice roles in The Super Mario Bros Movie, Kung Fu Panda and Jumanji, his band Tenacious D, and his hit YouTube channel, JablinskiGames.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

However, Emma Myers’ estimated net worth has not been disclosed in the media, so we could not include it in this article. Therefore, Jack Black is the richest cast member.

Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Jason Momoa play the key roles in the movie. A Minecraft Movie was released in theatres on April 4.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Samantha Could Have Enjoyed 307% Hike In Net Worth Had She Accepted Naga Chaitanya’s Divorce Alimony – Decoding The Number Game!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News