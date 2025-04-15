It was earlier reported that veteran singer Shaan has purchased a luxurious 10 crore worth bungalow in Pune’s Prabhachiwadi area. According to the property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the singer and his wife, Radhika Mukherjee bought a beautiful plot-plus-bungalow property. A report in Hindustan Times stated that the transaction involved a stamp duty of 50 lakhs and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. Here’s taking a look at his stellar net worth and assets, which he has attained over the glorious span of his musical career.

Shaan’s Net Worth

According to Republic World, the ‘Chand Sifarish’ singer enjoys a jaw-dropping net worth of 157 crore currently. He reportedly charges 2 to 3 lakhs for a movie song. However, the majority of Shaan’s income comes from his stage shows, performances in major events, and TV shows.

A report in Tring stated that the ‘Woh Pehli Baar’ singer charges between 22 to 30 lakhs for a stage show depending on the platform. He reportedly charges around 40 lakhs for a 90-minute performance. His fee also goes up to 1.5 crore for a performance in a high-profile wedding. For his appearances on TV shows like The Voice, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Indian Pro Music League, he takes home around 10 lakhs.

Shaan’s Assets And Properties

The ‘Behti Hawa’ singer resides in a luxurious Bandra apartment in Mumbai. While the exact worth of the property is not known, according to Money Tree Realty, it costs ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 per square foot and boasts a lovely aesthetic design consisting of a spacious living room, a master bedroom, and a Riyaz room. It also features an elegant staircase with a white theme.

Talking about his love for wheels, Shaan owns a Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic, which is worth 1.62 crores. According to News 18, the singer’s EQS was sodalite blue color. The singer reportedly purchased the same in February 2024. This stupendous net worth and assets are the proof of his rich legacy, hard work and contribution in the music industry.

