Even though the latest season of The Voice ended not too long ago, the hit singing reality show is back with yet another fun edition. Season 27 of the series is all set to premiere soon, and fans can expect a few changes and a lot more entertainment with a new coach and the return of an old one. Here is what we know about the upcoming edition of the blockbuster franchise.

The Voice Season 27: Premiere Date

Season 27 of The Voice will premiere on NBC on February 3, 2025, at 8/7c. Previously, host Carson Daly spoke about how, in the beginning, people weren’t sure if the show would work, but its super success proved them fully wrong. With 26 successful seasons and an upcoming 27th, the series is a smash hit. All seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

The Voice Season 27: The Coaches

The Voice season 27 will feature John Legend and Michael Buble coming back as judges after the last season. Meanwhile, Adam Levine is all set to return to the revolving chair again, years after he left in 2019. To add to the mix, Kelsea Ballerini will be making her debut even though she did act as a substitute coach for Kelly Clarkson back during the 20th season of it.

Adam even expressed his excitement and nervousness about being on the show in a video posted on his Instagram. He said that he was well-rested and ready to return to the show. “Team Adam is back. I feel bad for other teams,” he quipped in typical Adam style in the clip he shared on his profile.

The Voice’s official handle shared a post about the upcoming season, writing, “Lights. Camera. Chair turns! Kelsea Ballerini joins Coaches Adam Levine, John Legend, and Michael Bublé on an all-new season.”

The Voice: History Of Popular Singing Reality Show

Sofronio Vasquez from Michael Buble’s team won the 26th season of The Voice. The Filipino expressed his gratitude and joy after his victory. The last edition was Michael’s debut as a coach, and he had two contestants in the finale. Fans loved watching him as a judge and coach during the season.

Thus, his return was inevitable. During the last season, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Gwen Stefani joined him as coaches. Popular industry names like Ariana Grande, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton have also been coaches on The Voice over the last couple of decades. Not many returned for longer stints, while Blake stayed for the longest time.

