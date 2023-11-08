Being a celebrity and maintaining a private life has never been easy. You are under the constant radar of the media, and the spotlight is always on you. Everything hits the headlines. And while John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s baby Wren Stephens is surfacing all over social media for taking away the title of PEOPLE’s Cutest Baby in 2023’s Sexiest Man Alive issue with his cutesy looks, let’s go back in time and read how John and Chrissy’s relationship evolved over time.

The Grammy Award winner had often talked about his relationship with his wife Chrissy and shared their highs and lows during the years of bond. Apparently, the singer had a cheating history in his past relationships. Scroll ahead to read what John said.

Last year, appearing on Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose With Jay Shetty, John Legend talked about the times when he felt he wasn’t a good partner to Chrissy Teigen and said, “I think I was more selfish then. I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship. Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her. I was still selfish. I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”

This interview came years after the ‘All of Me’ singer opened up about his cheating history in his past relationships before Chrissy. During another podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, when asked about John’s cheating past records, the singer revealed, “Yes, I did have a history of [cheating]. Definitely in my 20’s.” John Legend further added, “I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it.”

In 2013, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got married, and since then, the couple has been moving forward with a stronger connection. While talking about how their relationship hit it off, the singer mentioned that the two of them had hooked up on the first night as they were seeing other people at that time. But they fell for each other harder than they thought sooner than ever! And the rest is history.

What are your thoughts about John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s relationship evolution?

