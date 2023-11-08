Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey has ended her relationship with Damson Idris after one year of togetherness. They were first spotted together at Odell Beckham Jr’s birthday party in November last year but confirmed their relationship only in January 2023. And it looks like their romance fizzled out pretty soon. Scroll below for all the details!

From enjoying their time at Disneyland and Beyonce‘s Renaissance concert to making picture-perfect appearances on red carpets, their love was blossoming! While there are little to no details on what went wrong, the ex-couple claims they will focus on their respective careers.

In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris shared, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey have also wiped off all their posts for each other from their Instagram handle. Well, fans are heartbroken, but as long as they’re happy, nothing else matters!

Previously, Lori Harvey was in a serious relationship with Michael B Jordan. As per several rumors, she wasn’t ready to commit to a long-term relationship, which led to their unfortunate split in June 2022. That romance also lasted for less than a year.

However, it looked like there was no bad blood between Steve Harvey and Lori’s ex Michael B Jordan. They bumped into each other at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, and there was nothing but love. Pictures of them interacting and hugging each other are viral all over the internet.

Lori Harvey is the daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey. She’s 26 and a model and entrepreneur by profession. It is to be noted that the star kid isn’t the online one making noise over her romantic life. Previously, there were wild claims that her mother cheated on the Family Feud host with their bodyguard, Big Boom.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr Showed His Raunchy Side Saying He Wants Gwyneth Paltrow Back In The MCU So He Can ‘Make Out’ With Her: “My Wife Could Care Less”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News