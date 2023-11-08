Taylor Swift is already here dropping bombshells with her new album 1989, and fans believe her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles is already doing some damage control. As one of the songs in Tay’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is said to be about her breakup with Styles, she also mentioned that her ex-boyfriend grew his hair and moved on from the relationship. Now, as a new photo in which the man resembles Harry Styles is making rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, netizens are trolling the singer for cutting his hair short due to Tay’s album.

Taylor originally released her album 1989 in 2014, a year after she and Harry allegedly broke up. While they were not on talking terms for years, the two still managed to share smiles at award functions. Let’s understand why netizens are trolly Harry following Tay’s new album.

Along with her new album, Taylor Swift also re-released her song Now That We Don’t Talk, which has instead become the talking point. In the vault track from the album, which is believed to be about Harry Styles, the Love Story singer sang, “You grew your hair long / You got new icons /And from the outside / It looks like you’re tryin’ lives on / I miss the old ways / You didn’t have to change / But I guess I don’t have a say / Now that we don’t talk.”

As a blurry photo of a man looking like Harry Styles in a buzz cut is making rounds on the internet, netizens are massively trolling him. However, it has not been confirmed if the man in the picture is the Watermelon Sugar singer.

Reacting to the picture, an X user wrote, “Taylor Swift wrote ‘you grew your hair long, i miss the old days, you didn’t had to change’ and Harry Styles booked a hair appointment,” while another one wrote, “Taylor Swift released 1989 TV with lyrics about Harry Styles saying how she didn’t like how he changed/got long hair after they ended, so he immediately took notes/got a buzzcut! “

Taylor Swift wrote “you grew your hair long, i miss the old days, you didn’t had to change” and Harry Styles booked a hair appointment pic.twitter.com/GCVFsbAiER — 𝕄𝕪𝕝𝕒 🏳️‍🌈 (@hswift_) November 7, 2023

A third one wrote, “harry styles but no hair to style.”

harry styles but no hair to style pic.twitter.com/ZKQsQaXJqY — lara (@ghostinkissys) November 6, 2023

Styles’ fans also reacted to the same. One wrote, “The streets saying Harry Styles buzzed his hair? i’ll cry rn don’t play with me.”

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles allegedly dated for three months between November 2012 and January 2013. Things did not work out between the two and Taylor also reportedly wrote about the same in her songs.

