British singer, songwriter, and actor Harry Styles has been romantically linked with Canadian actress Taylor Russell since June this year after they were spotted enjoying an art gallery date in London. The pair have been spotted enjoying various outings together as they take their romance to new heights.

While their dating rumors are going strong, the 29-year-old vocalist is rumored to be leading a nomadic lifestyle at an exceptionally luxurious lodging with his companion, Taylor Russell, by his side. Scroll down to know more.

As per The Sun report, Harry Styles has been residing in an opulent Central London hotel with a nightly rate of $26,887 while construction is ongoing at his massive $53 million mega-mansion. In 2020, the Watermelon Sugar singer invested $13 million in acquiring adjacent 18th-century houses in North London, which he subsequently combined into a single property and has been actively renovating ever since.

The report cited a source as saying, “Harry has understandably kept a wide berth from his pad while the major works are underway and has checked into a lavish hotel while in London. His girlfriend, Taylor, has been staying with him. They keep a low profile, popping out for coffees and snacks and cycling around London like tourists.”

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly last month, Harry Styles is said to have a positive outlook on the future and is deeply infatuated with Taylor. The insider mentioned that he thoroughly enjoys spending as much time as possible with her. The undisclosed source also told the publication, “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

Additionally, the source revealed that the former One Direction member joined Taylor Russell at an after-party celebrating the closing night of her play, ‘The Effect’, held at the National Theatre. The source told the outlet, “Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get.”

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell’s initial romantic connection occurred only a few months ago when they were seen leaving London’s White Cube art gallery as a pair. During that period, the couple was observed taking a romantic walk through the city, hand in hand.

